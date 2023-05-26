William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Short Interest Down 48.9% in May

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,900 shares, a decrease of 48.9% from the April 30th total of 127,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at William Penn Bancorporation

In other news, CEO Kenneth John Stephon bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $53,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 7,645 shares of company stock valued at $79,943 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Get William Penn Bancorporation alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On William Penn Bancorporation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in William Penn Bancorporation by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in William Penn Bancorporation by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in William Penn Bancorporation by 1,190.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in William Penn Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 21.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

William Penn Bancorporation Stock Performance

William Penn Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Shares of WMPN opened at $9.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. William Penn Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $12.52. The company has a market cap of $124.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00 and a beta of -0.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. William Penn Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

William Penn Bancorporation Company Profile

William Penn Bank is a bank that offers banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. They offer a variety of products like remote deposit, ACH, positive pay, and more to help businesses.

