Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Short Interest Up 1,880.0% in May

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 1,880.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHLR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 400.0% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Steamboat Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

WHLR stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.25, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, finance, development, lease, ownership, and management of retail properties. Its property portfolio includes income producing, strip centers, neighborhood, grocery-anchored, community, and free-standing retail properties. The company was founded on June 23, 2011 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.

