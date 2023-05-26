Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 407,600 shares, a growth of 305.2% from the April 30th total of 100,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Total Return ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 76,842 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of WBND opened at $20.30 on Friday. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.54.

About Western Asset Total Return ETF

The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

