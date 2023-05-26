WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the April 30th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WesBanco stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco Price Performance

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.09. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $17.35 and a 1 year high of $28.60.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

WesBanco Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.4219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%.

(Get Rating)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.