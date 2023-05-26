WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, an increase of 156.8% from the April 30th total of 724,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 297,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, COO Jeffrey H. Jackson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.34 per share, with a total value of $111,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,787.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other WesBanco news, Director Robert J. Fitzsimmons bought 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.10 per share, for a total transaction of $358,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey H. Jackson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.34 per share, with a total value of $111,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,787.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $504,875 over the last ninety days. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 58.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSBC. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.57.

WesBanco stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.90. WesBanco has a 52-week low of $19.84 and a 52-week high of $41.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.88.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $151.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.27 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 28.13%. WesBanco’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that WesBanco will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

