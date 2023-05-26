WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD) Stock Price Up 3.7%

WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) shares rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 17,808 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 118,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

WaveDancer Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WaveDancer

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in WaveDancer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of WaveDancer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of WaveDancer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

About WaveDancer

WaveDancer, Inc provides information technology services. The firm engages in the business of modernizing client information systems, developing and maintaining information technology systems, and performing consulting services to government and commercial organizations. It specializes in legacy systems modernization, ebusiness solutions, enterprise portals, system migration and re-hosting services, and enterprise application integration.

