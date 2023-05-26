Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $20.25 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 14,148 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.2% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $115.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 273.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,405,887 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.