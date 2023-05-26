VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:EATV) Trading 0.7% Higher

VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:EATV – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.11 and last traded at $17.11. 181 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.
VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $5.13 million, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.79.
VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF Company Profile
The VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF (EATV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed, concentrated portfolio of global companies considered to be driving plant-based innovation regarding food and materials trend.
