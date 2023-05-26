United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of United Natural Foods worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 45,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,632.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,797.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
UNFI stock opened at $27.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.07 and a 52-week high of $49.56.
United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 0.64%. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.
