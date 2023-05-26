Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 89.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 54.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 137.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $111.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.94 and a fifty-two week high of $116.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.86.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 52.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director Kathy Widmer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $105,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kathy Widmer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $105,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at $10,904,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,987 shares of company stock worth $1,431,099 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TXRH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.72.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Further Reading

