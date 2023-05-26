Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 273 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,798 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.2% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 41,232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 25,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 37,279 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 195,406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,405,887. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $115.00 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 273.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.67.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.12.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

