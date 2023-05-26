Stelco (STZHF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Stelco (OTCMKTS: STZHF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/23/2023 – Stelco is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/18/2023 – Stelco had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$47.00 to C$46.00.

5/12/2023 – Stelco had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$65.00 to C$60.00.

5/12/2023 – Stelco had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$48.00.

4/20/2023 – Stelco had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$54.00.

4/10/2023 – Stelco had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$54.00 to C$47.00.

Stelco Stock Up 0.5 %

STZHF opened at $31.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.98. Stelco Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $44.50.

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. Its products include Pig Iron Ingots, Stelco Hot Roll Products Overview, Coated Products, Cold Rolled Products, Hot Roll Automotive,Stelmax 50/60, Stelmax 80, Stelmax 90, Stelmax 100,Stelmax 780, Stelmax 980 DP, Stelmax 1180 MP, Stelmax 1300 M, and Stelmax 1500 M.

