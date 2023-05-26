SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWX. State Street Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,956,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,540,000 after buying an additional 71,145 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,093,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,501,000 after purchasing an additional 158,529 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 708,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,833,000 after purchasing an additional 104,393 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 647,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,056,000 after buying an additional 76,860 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 559,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,593,000 after buying an additional 40,289 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $30.42 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $33.17. The company has a market cap of $699.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.51.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

