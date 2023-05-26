Short Interest in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZT) Increases By 380.0%

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 380.0% from the April 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 199,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition by 1.7% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 406,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Mangrove Partners purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. 57.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZT opened at $10.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.05. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $10.60.

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Company Profile

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on targeting companies that serve segments in the clean energy ecosystem, including renewable power generation, energy storage, the distributed electrical grid, zero-emission transportation, zero/low-carbon industrial applications, and renewable financing.

