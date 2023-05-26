Short Interest in Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Decreases By 57.4%

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 57.4% from the April 30th total of 26,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Yatra Online in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Institutional Trading of Yatra Online

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YTRA. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Yatra Online during the third quarter worth $43,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Yatra Online by 30,123.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 29,220 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Yatra Online by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Yatra Online by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. 51.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yatra Online Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ YTRA opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.23. Yatra Online has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.87 million, a P/E ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 1.46.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 million. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 41.88% and a negative net margin of 12.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Yatra Online will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

