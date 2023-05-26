Short Interest in Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Expands By 1,645.8%

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, an increase of 1,645.8% from the April 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wah Fu Education Group Stock Down 4.8 %

Wah Fu Education Group stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.22. Wah Fu Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.88.

Get Wah Fu Education Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Wah Fu Education Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wah Fu Education Group stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.25% of Wah Fu Education Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Wah Fu Education Group

Wah Fu Education Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online exam preparation services and related technology solutions, and production of online training course materials. It operates through the Online Education Cloud Service (B2B2C) and Online Training Service (B2C). The B2B2C segment comprises online education platforms to institutions, such as universities, training institutions, and online course development service companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wah Fu Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wah Fu Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.