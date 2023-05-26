Short Interest in G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) Expands By 85.7%

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
G. Willi-Food International Stock Performance
NASDAQ:WILC opened at $12.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average is $14.12. G. Willi-Food International has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $17.91. The firm has a market cap of $177.95 million, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.73.
G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $38.52 million for the quarter.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in G. Willi-Food International by 125.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in G. Willi-Food International in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in G. Willi-Food International in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About G. Willi-Food International
G. Willi Food International Ltd. is engaged in the provision of kosher food products. It engages in the development, import, export, marketing, and distribution of a variety of food products to supermarkets and retail chains worldwide, through its subsidiaries. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.
