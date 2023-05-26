Short Interest in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Decreases By 54.5%

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the April 30th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Exagen Stock Performance

XGN stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a current ratio of 7.09. The stock has a market cap of $52.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.62. Exagen has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $8.96.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.13. Exagen had a negative net margin of 90.98% and a negative return on equity of 79.22%. The company had revenue of $12.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.63 million. Research analysts anticipate that Exagen will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XGN. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exagen by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 67,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 27,050 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exagen by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Exagen by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 99,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Exagen by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exagen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Exagen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

