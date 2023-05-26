Short Interest in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Decreases By 54.5%

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the April 30th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Exagen Stock Performance
XGN stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a current ratio of 7.09. The stock has a market cap of $52.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.62. Exagen has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $8.96.
Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.13. Exagen had a negative net margin of 90.98% and a negative return on equity of 79.22%. The company had revenue of $12.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.63 million. Research analysts anticipate that Exagen will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Exagen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
About Exagen
Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).
