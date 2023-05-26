Seaview Investment Managers LLC Acquires 9,451 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,112 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.3% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.12.
Amazon.com stock opened at $115.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.67. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
