SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Short Interest Update

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 1,305.3% from the April 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

SCWorx Stock Performance

SCWorx stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41. SCWorx has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

SCWorx Company Profile

SCWorx Corp. engages in the development of software for healthcare providers. It provides data normalization, application interoperability, and big data analytics. The company was founded by Marc S. Schessel in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

