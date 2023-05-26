Residential REIT Income ETF (BATS:HAUS) Trading Down 0.6%

Residential REIT Income ETF (BATS:HAUS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.99 and last traded at $14.99. Approximately 660 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

Residential REIT Income ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.46.

About Residential REIT Income ETF

The Home Appreciation U.S. REIT ETF (HAUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund provides exposure to publicly traded REITS that derive a substantial amount of their revenue from US residential properties. The fund is actively managed. HAUS was launched on Feb 28, 2022 and is managed by Armada ETF Advisors.

