Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,974 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Pan American Silver worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,260,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,002,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,681,000 after acquiring an additional 864,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 45.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,176,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,564,000 after acquiring an additional 682,040 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,388.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 508,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 473,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,098,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 409,305 shares during the period. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAAS. Scotiabank started coverage on Pan American Silver in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Pan American Silver stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $375.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.65 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently -27.23%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation, development, and exploration of silver and gold producing properties and assets. It operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John H. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

