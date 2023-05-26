Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,924 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Tenable by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 98,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 48,214 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Tenable by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 245,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Tenable by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,285,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $148,479.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,675,769.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $148,479.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,087 shares in the company, valued at $8,675,769.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 3,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $121,146.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,946.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,621 shares of company stock worth $2,409,364 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

TENB has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Tenable from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Tenable from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $37.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average of $40.70. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $53.75.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $188.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.14 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 30.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

