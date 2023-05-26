Raymond James & Associates Purchases 22,151 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,548 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,151 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 185,669 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 181,494 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,187 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,206 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,282 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IART shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Integra LifeSciences Stock Down 1.7 %

In other news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $100,056.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,334.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $214,719.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $100,056.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,334.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IART stock opened at $38.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.03. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.13 and a fifty-two week high of $62.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.