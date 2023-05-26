Raymond James & Associates Decreases Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,341 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 1,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $102.84 on Friday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a one year low of $81.59 and a one year high of $126.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.40.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.54 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 18.50%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $32,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,669.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

