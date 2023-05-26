OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) dropped 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 269,609 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 400,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OncoCyte in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.
OncoCyte Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.30.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OncoCyte
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 90,534 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. increased its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,363,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 90,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 81,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 389.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.
OncoCyte Company Profile
OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OncoCyte (OCX)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.