OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) dropped 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 269,609 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 400,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OncoCyte in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

OncoCyte Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.30.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OncoCyte

In other news, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc bought 663,000 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,090,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,060.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 26,827,638 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $8,048,291.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,181,335 shares in the company, valued at $15,054,400.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc purchased 663,000 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,090,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,060.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 90,534 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. increased its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,363,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 90,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 81,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 389.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.