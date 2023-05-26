OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO) Stock Price Down 5%

OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.33. Approximately 29,165 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 469,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

OKYO Pharma Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95.

OKYO Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OKYO Pharma Limited, a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. Its lead product includes OK-101 for the treatment of dry eye disease. The company is also developing OK-201, a bovine adrenal medulla, lipidated-peptide preclinical analogue candidate for the treatment of neuropathic ocular pain.

