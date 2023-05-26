NevGold (OTC:NAUFF) Trading 1.2% Higher

NevGold Corp. (OTC:NAUFF – Get Rating) traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 0.26 and last traded at 0.26. 900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 20,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.26.
NevGold Trading Up 1.2 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of 0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.28.
NevGold Company Profile
NevGold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold and silver polymetallic deposits. It owns interests in the Limousine Butte and Cedar Wash projects in Nevada, the United States; and the Ptarmigan silver polymetallic project in British Columbia, Canada.
