Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating) shares were down 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$20.43 and last traded at C$20.45. Approximately 29,835 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 41,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.72.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NBLY shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.66. The firm has a market cap of C$909.62 million and a PE ratio of 85.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Neighbourly Pharmacy’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies in 275 locations under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

