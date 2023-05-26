Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,900 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 35.2% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 71.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 19.36% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of DMLP stock opened at $28.37 on Friday. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $32.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day moving average of $29.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.23.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

Dorchester Minerals ( NASDAQ:DMLP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.88 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 73.63% and a net margin of 75.07%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.96%. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 121.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dorchester Minerals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dorchester Minerals news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.12 per share, for a total transaction of $112,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,072.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Profile

(Get Rating)

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests (NPI). The NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by its operating partnership. Royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

Featured Stories

