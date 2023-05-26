Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $286,000 Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,686 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 5,445.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. 74.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $85.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.09). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $229.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Insider Activity at Bank of Hawaii

In other news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $32,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alicia E. Moy purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.90 per share, for a total transaction of $201,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at $502,087.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kent Thomas Lucien purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $32,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bank of Hawaii

(Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers financial products and services, including loan, deposit and insurance products, private banking and international client banking services, trust services, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.