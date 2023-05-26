Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 1,925 Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,925 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,723,000 after purchasing an additional 110,695 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,390,000 after purchasing an additional 302,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $155.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stephens increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.75.

In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,914 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total value of $827,026.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,269 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EXP opened at $166.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.91. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.98 and a 1 year high of $169.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.11 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.09% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.03%.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

