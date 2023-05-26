Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 1,925 Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Posted by on May 26th, 2023

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXPGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,925 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,723,000 after purchasing an additional 110,695 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,390,000 after purchasing an additional 302,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $155.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stephens increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,914 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total value of $827,026.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,269 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:EXP opened at $166.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.91. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.98 and a 1 year high of $169.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXPGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.11 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.09% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.03%.

About Eagle Materials

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP)

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.