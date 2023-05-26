Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,844 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 37,279 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 195,406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,414,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.5 %

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 75,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,405,887 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $115.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.19 and a 200 day moving average of $97.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.