L.M. Kohn & Company Sells 394 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

L.M. Kohn & Company decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,434 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.2% of L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $1,960,392.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $1,960,392.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,405,887 over the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $115.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 273.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.67. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.12.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

