Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KFY. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 253.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 606,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,254,000 after buying an additional 435,197 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,806,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,551,000 after buying an additional 318,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 406.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,515,000 after buying an additional 278,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,455,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,975,000 after buying an additional 253,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,364,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,059,000 after buying an additional 240,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $47.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.46. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $44.69 and a 12 month high of $66.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.50.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KFY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Featured Articles

