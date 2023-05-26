Kelly Residential & Apartment Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RESI) Trading Down 0.7%

Kelly Residential & Apartment Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RESI – Get Rating) shares were down 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.06 and last traded at $10.06. Approximately 145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

Kelly Residential & Apartment Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $502,915.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kelly Residential & Apartment Real Estate ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kelly Residential & Apartment Real Estate ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Residential & Apartment Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RESI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 42.35% of Kelly Residential & Apartment Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Kelly Residential & Apartment Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Kelly Residential & Apartment Real Estate ETF (RESI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of residential and apartment real estate companies from developed countries. RESI was launched on Jan 12, 2022 and is managed by Kelly.

