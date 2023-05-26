iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Short Interest Up 107.3% in May

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, an increase of 107.3% from the April 30th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WOOD opened at $70.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.73. The stock has a market cap of $198.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 1 year low of $63.78 and a 1 year high of $89.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the first quarter valued at $21,512,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,781,000 after buying an additional 34,804 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 144,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,739,000 after purchasing an additional 86,334 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 101,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

