Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Sells 6,825 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,694 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,825 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $115.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.67. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 273.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,405,887. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.12.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.