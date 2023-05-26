Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCYW) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCYW – Get Rating) shares were down 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 1,442 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 16,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Innovative Eyewear Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.33.

Get Innovative Eyewear alerts:

Institutional Trading of Innovative Eyewear

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUCYW. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Eyewear in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovative Eyewear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Innovative Eyewear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC grew its holdings in Innovative Eyewear by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 199,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 119,904 shares during the last quarter.

About Innovative Eyewear

Innovative Eyewear, Inc develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Eyewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Eyewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.