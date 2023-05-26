HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,924 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 262,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,471,000 after buying an additional 57,361 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 204,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1,221.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,868,000 after purchasing an additional 59,752 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock opened at $363.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.81. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a one year low of $261.80 and a one year high of $364.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

