Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $3.46 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.8% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,405,887 over the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.5 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $115.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 273.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.67.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on AMZN shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

