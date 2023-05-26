Goldenstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:GDST) Shares Up 5%

Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDST – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.96 and last traded at $10.96. Approximately 384 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 37,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

Goldenstone Acquisition Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.26.

Get Goldenstone Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldenstone Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Goldenstone Acquisition in the second quarter worth $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $284,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $574,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

About Goldenstone Acquisition

Goldenstone Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Illinois.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldenstone Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldenstone Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.