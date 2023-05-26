FY2023 EPS Estimates for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Lifted by Analyst

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WEC Energy Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.62 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.60. The consensus estimate for WEC Energy Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.60 per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.10.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:WEC opened at $86.71 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.98.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,460,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,707,780,000 after purchasing an additional 820,031 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,308,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,621,096,000 after purchasing an additional 440,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,333,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,728,998,000 after purchasing an additional 325,772 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,805,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,696,000 after purchasing an additional 69,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,276,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,908,000 after buying an additional 487,972 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.90%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

