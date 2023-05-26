FY2023 EPS Estimates for Definity Financial Co. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:DFY)

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Definity Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.32. The consensus estimate for Definity Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.28 per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DFY. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Definity Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.91.

Shares of DFY opened at C$36.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.17 billion and a PE ratio of 10.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$36.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$37.04. Definity Financial has a 12 month low of C$32.29 and a 12 month high of C$40.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.57%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

