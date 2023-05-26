First National Bank of Omaha Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,268 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 24,205 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.2% of First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northstar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $1,038,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 596,124 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $50,074,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 4,689 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triple Frond Partners LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Triple Frond Partners LLC now owns 579,136 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,648,000 after buying an additional 110,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $115.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 273.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.67.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,405,887. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.12.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

