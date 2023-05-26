Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Short Interest Up 8,678.6% in May

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,590,000 shares, an increase of 8,678.6% from the April 30th total of 166,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Exela Technologies Trading Down 13.0 %

XELA opened at $4.00 on Friday. Exela Technologies has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $1,039.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exela Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Exela Technologies by 89,255.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,865,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 15,847,282 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exela Technologies by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,298 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Exela Technologies by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,846,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,135 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Exela Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Exela Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

