Cormark Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) – Cormark upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, May 23rd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $8.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.64. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $8.62 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2024 earnings at $9.18 EPS.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 18.77%.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays cut Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $89.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.92. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $83.63 and a 12 month high of $106.43.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $0.992 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $3.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

Institutional Trading of Royal Bank of Canada

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 89,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 292.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 153,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,432,000 after buying an additional 114,432 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.6% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,133,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,631,000 after buying an additional 39,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,432,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,623,000 after buying an additional 63,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.