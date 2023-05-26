Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Sells 3,023 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,745 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $115.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 273.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $1,960,392.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,405,887 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

