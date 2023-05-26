Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,295 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of PagSeguro Digital worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAGS. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $12.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.61. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $19.49.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $752.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PAGS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.77.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

