Caracal Gold (LON:GCAT) Trading Up 7.7%

Caracal Gold plc (LON:GCAT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.39 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00). Approximately 38,882,462 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 40,413,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

Caracal Gold Stock Up 7.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.48. The firm has a market cap of £6.58 million and a P/E ratio of -42.50.

About Caracal Gold

(Get Rating)

Caracal Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in East Africa. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Kilimapesa gold mine covering an area of 586,600 km located in Narok County, Kenya. The company was formerly known as Papillon Holdings Plc and changed its name to Caracal Gold plc in September 2021.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caracal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caracal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.